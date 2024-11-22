Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0% - Should You Sell?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $307.97 and last traded at $309.89. 1,301,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,941,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Visa Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $289.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Visa's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa's payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

