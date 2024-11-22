Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 445212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut Vista Outdoor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Vista Outdoor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Aegis cut Vista Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $665.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $34,842,000. Slotnik Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 528.8% in the third quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,019.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 308,811 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 218,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,197.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 185,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company's stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

