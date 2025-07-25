Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $146.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.54% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Visteon from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.92.

VC traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.58. 80,838 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,197. The company's fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,095,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

