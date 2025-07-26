Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35, Zacks reports. Visteon had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Visteon's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of VC stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.32. 394,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,533. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.21. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.21.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VC shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Visteon stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 389.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,992 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Visteon worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

