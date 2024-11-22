Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Vistra Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $4.68 on Friday, hitting $161.93. 6,989,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,591. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $168.67.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

