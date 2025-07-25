Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at UBS Group

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $207.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VST. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.69.

Vistra stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.50. 2,233,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $207.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $153.69.

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 48.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

