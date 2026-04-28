Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 3.2% - Here's What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $158.72 and last traded at $161.1870. Approximately 5,096,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,099,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.58.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average of $168.61.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,729,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,499,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,392,299,000 after acquiring an additional 930,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,949,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,524,000 after acquiring an additional 817,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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