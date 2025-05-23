Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 4.38% from the company's current price.

VST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Vistra Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.12. 3,260,168 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $8,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,136,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,136 shares of company stock worth $31,879,290. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,326,000 after purchasing an additional 219,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company's stock worth $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,083,842 shares of the company's stock worth $362,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $409,087,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

