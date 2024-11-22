Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 2.8% - Should You Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $161.69 and last traded at $161.89. 1,795,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,873,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.61.

Get Vistra alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $149.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here