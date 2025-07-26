Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Stock Unloaded Rep. J. French Hill

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. NYSE: VTS. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vitesse Energy stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "J FRENCH HILL - REVOCABLE TRUST" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Loews NYSE: L on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $938.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Vitesse Energy's payout ratio is 284.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,805 shares of the company's stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTS shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut Vitesse Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vitesse Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

