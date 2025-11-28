Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Trading Up 8.1% - Should You Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.9950. Approximately 2,483,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,514,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vizsla Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $5.13.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -125.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 72.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,435,320 shares of the company's stock worth $62,361,000 after buying an additional 6,080,923 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 43.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 76,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Vizsla Silver by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 163,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 111,272 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company's stock.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

