Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 1331831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$9.38.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 7.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

