VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 13.2% - Here's What Happened

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET - Get Free Report) was down 13.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 564,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,545,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Get VNET Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of VNET Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of VNET Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VNET

VNET Group Trading Down 13.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $266.56 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VNET Group by 785.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VNET Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VNET Group wasn't on the list.

While VNET Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here