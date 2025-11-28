Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 71 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 62 to GBX 71 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the cell phone carrier's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.48% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 to GBX 82 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 75 to GBX 85 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 to GBX 140 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 72 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 90.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down GBX 0.24 on Friday, hitting GBX 94.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 63,187,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,769,531. The company has a market capitalization of £22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 62.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.57.

In other news, insider Anne-Francoise Nesmes acquired 20,911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 per share, with a total value of £19,865.45. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We serve over 355 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world's internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage.

