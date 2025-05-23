Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,314,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session's volume of 8,093,562 shares.The stock last traded at $10.36 and had previously closed at $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group Public from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.8% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,435 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company's stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

