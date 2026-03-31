Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Down 3.6% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY - Get Free Report) were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.5750 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 1,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLPNY shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLPNY

Voestalpine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw‐material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine's portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

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