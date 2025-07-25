Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.92. Voestalpine shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Voestalpine's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

