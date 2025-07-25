Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Get VOLT alerts: Sign Up

Volt Information Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 25609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $604.85 million, a PE ratio of 248.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

