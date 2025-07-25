Free Trial
→ HIDDEN IN THE BOOK OF GENESIS… (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Volt Information Sciences logo with Business Services background

Key Points

  • Volt Information Sciences shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.71 during trading, ending at $27.31.
  • The company's market cap stands at $604.85 million, with a high P/E ratio of 248.84.
  • Volt provides a range of staffing services across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Volt Information Sciences.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 25609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $604.85 million, a PE ratio of 248.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Volt Information Sciences Right Now?

Before you consider Volt Information Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Volt Information Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Volt Information Sciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines