Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Trading Down 1.1% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY - Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.38. 41,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 48,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Vonovia Stock Down 1.1%

The business's 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Vonovia's previous dividend of $0.43.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

