Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.44 Per Share

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 1.2% increase from Vonovia's previous dividend of $0.43.

Get Vonovia alerts: Sign Up

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VONOY stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 72.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonovia will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vonovia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vonovia wasn't on the list.

While Vonovia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here