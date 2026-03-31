Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Voya Financial's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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