Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $88.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the asset manager's stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.29% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.92.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. 208,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Voya Financial's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

