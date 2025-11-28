Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.96. Voyager Technologies shares last traded at $22.4010, with a volume of 317,894 shares.

VOYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Voyager Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.71.

Voyager Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

