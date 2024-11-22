W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) CAO Sells $24,926.00 in Stock

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) CAO Brian H. Zander sold 440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $24,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,976.05. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get W. P. Carey alerts: Sign Up

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.4 %

WPC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 885,843 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,571. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is 137.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,709 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W. P. Carey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W. P. Carey wasn't on the list.

While W. P. Carey currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here