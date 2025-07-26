Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.75 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wabash National updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.300--1.000 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.300--0.200 EPS.

Wabash National Trading Down 6.3%

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 1,561,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $418.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.65. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National's dividend payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 204.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 463,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 310,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 864.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,547 shares of the company's stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,889 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 59.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,734 shares of the company's stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,429 shares of the company's stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 93.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,789 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company's stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

