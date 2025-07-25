Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300--0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.025. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.0 million-$430.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.1 million. Wabash National also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.300--1.000 EPS.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 1,561,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,212. The company has a market capitalization of $418.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $435.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National's payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 204.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 463,191 shares of the company's stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 310,998 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 864.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

