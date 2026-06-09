Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CEO Sells $303,612.78 in Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $304,298.95.

On Monday, May 4th, Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.77, for a total value of $306,764.51.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28.

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Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 619,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $261.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.94. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's payout ratio is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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