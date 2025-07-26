Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.550-9.150 EPS.

Wabtec stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $147.66 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wabtec from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wabtec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other news, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $868,398.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,592. This represents a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.35, for a total value of $189,028.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,122,033.10. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,283,505 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

