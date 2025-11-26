Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Stock Price Down 0.4% - What's Next?

Get Wacker Chemie alerts: Sign Up

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 0.4%

Wacker Chemie AG ( ETR:WCH Get Free Report )'s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €66.20 and last traded at €67.35. Approximately 52,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.65.

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of €66.42 and a 200 day moving average of €65.45.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

