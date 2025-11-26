Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Stock Price Down 0.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Wacker Chemie logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wacker Chemie shares fell 0.4% to €67.35 on Wednesday, trading as low as €66.20 on a volume of ~52,950 shares, down about 76% from its average daily volume.
  • The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, with 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages at €66.42 and €65.45 respectively.
  • Wacker Chemie operates four divisions — Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions and Wacker Polysilicon — producing silicones, polymers, biosolutions and polysilicon products worldwide.
  • Interested in Wacker Chemie? Here are five stocks we like better.

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €66.20 and last traded at €67.35. Approximately 52,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.65.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of €66.42 and a 200 day moving average of €65.45.

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wacker Chemie Right Now?

Before you consider Wacker Chemie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wacker Chemie wasn't on the list.

While Wacker Chemie currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Enter your email to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines