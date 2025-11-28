Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $32.3101. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 6,364 shares.

Get WMMVY alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank cut Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMMVY

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Trading Down 1.7%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.03%.The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV wasn't on the list.

While Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here