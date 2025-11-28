Free Trial
Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Up 0.1% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Wall Financial logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) shares rose 0.1% to C$16.03 midday (intraday high C$16.05) on roughly 1,700 shares traded, slightly below its average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of C$513.15 million and a P/E of 16.53 with low volatility (beta 0.23), but shows very weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.10, current ratio 0.14) and an extremely high debt-to-equity of 361.42.
  • Wall Financial operates in residential development and rental management and owns/manages hotel properties, including the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre and the Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport.
Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$16.03. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.01.

Wall Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$513.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.43.

Wall Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wall Financial Corp is in the development and management of residential rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties. The company owns and manages two hotel properties in Metro Vancouver namely the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel and the Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport Hotel.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

