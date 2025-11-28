Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Up 0.1% - Still a Buy?

Get Wall Financial alerts: Sign Up

Wall Financial Price Performance

Wall Financial Co. ( TSE:WFC Get Free Report )'s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$16.03. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$513.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.43.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corp is in the development and management of residential rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties. The company owns and manages two hotel properties in Metro Vancouver namely the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel and the Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport Hotel.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wall Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wall Financial wasn't on the list.

While Wall Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here