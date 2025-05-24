Wall Street Zen Downgrades Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to Hold

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $109.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. William Blair downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,365 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,500.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here