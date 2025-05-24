Wall Street Zen Downgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

CW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $428.52 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $430.07. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $345.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 104.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $69,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 67,227 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

