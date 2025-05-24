Wall Street Zen Downgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to Sell

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LPG. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 7.0%

NYSE:LPG opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $925.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 392.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,935 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,791 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

