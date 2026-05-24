Wall Street Zen Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Hold

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISRG. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $651.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $579.33.

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View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $438.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.61. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $417.74 and a 1-year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

More Intuitive Surgical News

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Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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