Wall Street Zen Downgrades NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) to Buy

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Thursday.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

Shares of NCSM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891. The stock's 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.72. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in NCS Multistage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NCS Multistage by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

Featured Stories

