Wall Street Zen Downgrades Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Hold

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.44.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $252.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $253.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 164,907 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,934,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

