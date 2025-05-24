Wall Street Zen Downgrades Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) to Sell

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Robert Half's revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,878 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 808 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

