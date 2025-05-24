Wall Street Zen Downgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.86. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company's stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

