Wall Street Zen Downgrades TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) to Hold

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. TriMas has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. TriMas's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Sedaghat bought 554,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,366.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,686,444.18. The trade was a 159.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,850.14. This trade represents a 29.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,772,695 shares of company stock valued at $43,788,704. Insiders own 14.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,761 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

