Wall Street Zen Downgrades VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) to Hold

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTEX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating and a $7.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.88.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. VTEX has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 1.29.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

