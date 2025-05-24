Wall Street Zen Downgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Hold

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZTO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.56.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 443,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,437 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company's stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

