Wall Street Zen Upgrades ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) to Strong-Buy

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ATRenew Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of ATRenew stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. ATRenew has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $637.73 million, a PE ratio of -52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.06.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $641.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATRenew will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company's stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 724,415 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,399,214 shares of the company's stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ATRenew by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

