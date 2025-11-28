Wall Street Zen Upgrades BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) to Hold

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BBVA Banco Frances presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE BBAR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 743,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,343. BBVA Banco Frances has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.19.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%.The business had revenue of $512.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth $362,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 36.1% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,346,539 shares of the bank's stock worth $60,639,000 after buying an additional 888,235 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,841,384 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,366,000 after buying an additional 107,599 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

