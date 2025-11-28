Free Trial
Wall Street Zen Upgrades Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to "Strong-Buy"

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Buckle logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Buckle from a "buy" to a "strong-buy," while the consensus among other analysts remains an average "Hold" with a $55.00 price target.
  • Buckle beat quarterly estimates, reporting $0.96 EPS vs. $0.94 expected and $320.8M revenue (up 9.3% year-over-year), with strong profitability metrics including a 43.97% ROE and a 16.12% net margin.
  • Insiders sold 46,000 shares worth about $2.74M in the last quarter, while the stock trades near $56.48 with a $2.89B market cap, a 14.12 P/E, and a 52-week range of $33.12–$61.69.
  Interested in Buckle? Here are five stocks we like better.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Buckle has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Buckle

Buckle Price Performance

BKE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 191,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,377. Buckle has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $317.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $361,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 89,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,426.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $1,187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,013.44. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,020 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter valued at $245,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the third quarter valued at $369,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Buckle by 1,393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 84,215 shares of the company's stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 78,577 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

