Wall Street Zen Upgrades Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) to "Buy"

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Central Puerto Stock Down 0.7%

CEPU stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. Central Puerto has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Central Puerto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 140,299 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 1,204.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 435,276 shares of the company's stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 401,903 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 863.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85,831 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

