Wall Street Zen Upgrades Compass (NYSE:COMP) to Buy

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Compass logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a "hold" to a "buy" in a report released on Friday.
  • Despite that upgrade, the stock's overall consensus remains "Hold" with a consensus target price of $10.17 (six Buys, four Holds, one Sell).
  • Company insiders have been selling recently: the general counsel and CFO sold shares on Nov. 25, and insiders sold 107,581 shares (~$1.16M) in the past three months, with insiders owning 4.08% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Compass.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Compass from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COMP

Compass Price Performance

NYSE:COMP remained flat at $10.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,373,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176,618. Compass has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 2.56.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Compass had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Compass has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other news, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 20,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $230,483.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 258,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,832. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 49,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 363,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,000,975. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 107,581 shares of company stock worth $1,155,784 in the last three months. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

