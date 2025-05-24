Wall Street Zen Upgrades Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Buy

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.1%

Credicorp stock opened at $204.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $192.56 and its 200-day moving average is $188.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.71.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,642,818 shares of the bank's stock valued at $667,801,000 after acquiring an additional 196,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,032,656 shares of the bank's stock worth $564,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,716,777 shares of the bank's stock valued at $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695,980 shares of the bank's stock valued at $315,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,343,531 shares of the bank's stock valued at $250,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

