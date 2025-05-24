Wall Street Zen Upgrades Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) to "Buy"

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The business's 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

