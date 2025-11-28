Free Trial
Wall Street Zen Upgrades Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) to "Buy"

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Etsy logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Etsy to a "Buy" — the firm moved Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) from a "Hold" to a "Buy" in a research note issued Friday.
  • Despite that upgrade, several other analysts have recently pared back ratings and MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Hold", with four analysts currently at Hold.
  • Etsy traded at $54.22 mid-day with a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E of 38.18, PEG of 6.93, and a 12‑month range of $40.05–$76.51.
  MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut Etsy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Etsy to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Etsy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ETSY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. 1,304,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,727. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.87.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

